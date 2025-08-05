TNT Sports to show England’s 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia

England head to Australia for the Ashes in November

TNT Sports will show the men’s Ashes series this winter after striking a one-year deal with Cricket Australia.

England head Down Under looking to end Australia’s grip on the urn, which they have held since 2018.

It follows a thrilling contest with India, which culminated in a six-run fifth-Test win and 2-2 series draw at The Oval on Monday.

“We are privileged to be able to bring every ball of this much-anticipated, iconic series to TNT Sports this winter. This story began in 1882 and it never fails to deliver,” said Scott Young, EVP at parent company WBD Sports Europe.

“Quite simply, the Ashes transcends cricket. This winter, we will have two great sides led by two fantastic captains in Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes who lead their teams in different styles go toe-to-toe in one of sport’s biggest rivalries.

“It will be compelling, must-watch sporting drama at its finest.”

This winter’s Ashes series begins in Perth on 21 November and finishes in Sydney with the New Year’s Test.

TNT takes all Australia home internationals

England have not won an Ashes Test in Australia since January 2011, losing the last two series 4-0.

The last two home series have ended in 2-2 draws. This will be the first in Australia under pioneering England head coach Brendon McCullum.

TNT Sports and its predecessor BT Sport have tended to show England’s away Ashes series, with Sky Sports sticking to broadcasting all of the team’s home internationals.

It also has the rights to England’s white-ball series in Ireland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka over the next five months.

The one-year deal will also see TNT Sports show all Australia men’s and women’s home internationals until March 2026.

“We’re pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with TNT Sports and that they will again be instrumental in showcasing the Australian summer of cricket to UK audiences,” said Todd Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Cricket Australia.

“With a highly anticipated season ahead, including the NRMA Insurance Ashes, high-profile BKT Tyres men’s series against India and South Africa, and a multi-format women’s series against India, our partnership with TNT Sports ensures fans across the UK will get great coverage and won’t miss a moment of the action.”