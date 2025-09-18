TNT Sports in discussions for rugby union Nations Cup

TNT Sports are in discussions to broadcast the inaugural Nations Cup as the firm looks to grow its rugby union offering.

The organisation, formerly BT Sport, currently shows the English top flight Gallagher Prem, which begins next week, as part of a broadcast deal that runs through until 2031.

And having dropped the Investec Champions Cup in favour of international rugby, TNT Sports will show the Autumn Nations Cup for a second season later this year.

In hopes of expanding their rugby offering further, TNT Sports’s Scott Young confirmed that the broadcaster has discussed the rights for the inaugural Nations Cup, adding that “we’re continuing discussions; there’s no resolution yet but we’ve had one Autumn Nations Series, we’re about to enter into another”.

“We’re always open to looking at opportunities but right now that’s not finalised,” he said. “That’s the conversation that’s in flight. We want to finish that conversation and work out where the resolution goes first. That is the natural progression for us.

“We’re very supportive of the format that has been presented. It’ll be a better narrative for the audience to understand. Friendlies are fantastic but if it’s bound together as part of a competition, it gives it more meaning. And who doesn’t love a trophy lift?”

Growing TNT Sports rights

It comes after City AM revealed that TNT Sports had won the rights to show the British and Irish Lions documentary in late October, despite the live tour being on Sky Sports throughout July and August.

The Nations Cup will launch next year and see the six Six Nations teams join the four Rugby Championship teams – as well as Fiji and Japan – compete in a tournament with a finals weekend.

It is hoped the biennial tournament will boost the sport amid a period of financial uncertainty, but few details have been unveiled in relation to the finals and long-term plans.