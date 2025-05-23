Investec Champions Cup: Ref Amashukeli embodies rugby and business

Champions Cup sponsor Investec’s Tim Burnell discusses how referee Nika Amashukeli’s rise is a lesson in business and rugby.

As the Investec Champions Cup final approaches, anticipation is building, not only for the rugby itself, but for what it represents: ongoing commitment, seeking excellence and working together to achieve a goal.

A powerful example of this is embodied by Nika Amashukeli, who will referee the final on Saturday, making his debut at the very highest level of club rugby. His journey is a testament to the power of commitment, resilience and courage to seize opportunity.

Nika’s ascent through the refereeing ranks has been remarkable – in 2022 he became the first Georgian to officiate a Six Nations match. Like any business leader stepping onto a bigger stage, he has prepared meticulously, learned from setbacks and earned trust. His appointment is not just a personal achievement, it shows how commitment is recognised.

Champions Cup enduring worth

Investec’s story shares similarities to Nika’s. We are committed to creating opportunities for talent to shine. We know that diversity of thought and experience leads to better outcomes, whether on the rugby pitch or in the boardroom. By investing in potential, we ensure that our business and our clients are always one step ahead.

Our purpose is to create enduring worth. Our approach is simple and uncompromising: we put our clients at the centre of everything we do. This means understanding their needs and challenges and providing out of the ordinary solutions. It means being proactive, agile and ready to adapt.

In business, as in Champions Cup rugby and other sports, the margin between good and great often comes down to the determination to go the extra mile.

Adaptability and resilience

Since the competition kicked off in December, the world outside the stadium has been anything but predictable and this has been reflected on the pitch with upsets, surprises and unexpected outcomes. The pool stages and knockouts delivered an abundance of drama, with some of the favourites falling earlier than expected and new contenders seizing their moment.

Few would have predicted when the Champions Cup began that the final in Cardiff would feature Northampton and Bordeaux. This highlights that winning is not always about past performance or pedigree but adaptability, resilience and the ability to rise to the occasion – qualities that resonate with our values at Investec.

Collaboration and shared ethos

Our values shape every client interaction and every strategic decision. It’s the reason we became the title sponsor of Europe’s premier club rugby competition. The parallels between the world of elite sport and the world of business are indisputable.

Our sponsorship of the Champions Cup is a partnership built on shared values: ambition, integrity, teamwork and forging lifelong bonds. Rugby, like business, is about always striving, building skill, leveraging innovation and working as a team. The Investec Champions Cup is one of the biggest tests of these qualities. Each year, the tournament brings together the best clubs from across Europe and South Africa, challenging them to reach new heights. The parallel with our own business is undeniable. We’re committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations by providing best-in-class experiences and solutions. We are proud to support a competition that brings together the best, challenges the status quo, and inspires millions.

Another step in the Champions Cup journey

As we look to the final, we are reminded that sporting success is not a destination but a journey which requires commitment, courage and a willingness to work together. At Investec we are dedicated to going on this journey with our clients, colleagues and partners.

By delivering a best-in-class experience, offering flexible solutions and constantly seeking innovative approaches we can create enduring worth both on and off the pitch.

This year’s Investec Champions Cup final is more than a rugby match; it’s the final step for both teams in this competition and another step in Nika’s journey. We hope he and all the players and supporters have a great game.

Tim Burnell is Chief Marketing Officer, UK & International at Investec Bank plc.