Timpson to cover HRT costs for staff going through menopause

Retail service provider Timpson Group has said that staff can expense their prescription costs for recommended HRT.

Employees of the cobbler and key-cutting firm can claim hormone replacement therapy (HRT) on expenses. The treatment relieves symptoms of the menopause.

In a tweet, group chief executive James Timpson said: “It’s so important that we support our colleagues going through the menopause.”

From today all my colleagues can claim on expenses their prescription costs when they are recommended HRT. It’s so important that we support our colleagues going through the menopause. #menopauseday — James Timpson (@JamesTCobbler) October 18, 2021

The news comes on World Menopause Day, with CityA.M. reporting that women in the workplace who go through menopause still face stigma and a lack of support.

Digital health app Peppy said its research found that just 22 per cent of workers had spoken about menopause in the workplace. What’s more, office workers would rather discuss sex at work rather than the symptoms of menopause.

Some 43 per cent of C-level employees said they never talk about the menopause while just 39 per cent of high-ups said they would feel comfortable discussing it.