Time-poor? Meet the platform boosting start-up productivity all in one place

One Stop Shop survey highlghts the need for all-in-one support for start-ups

Have you ever found yourself working too much ‘in’ your start-up and not enough ‘on’ it?

Entrepreneurs are often known for being time-poor, and having to worry and decide where to delegate limited time, resources and cash can be seen as a key barrier to productivity growth.

A new survey by small business support community Enterprise Nation of over 3,500 small business owners, however, has shown that having access to all there is to offer in terms of support, resources and training programmes all in one place can be highly valuable.

Enterprise Nation launched its One Stop Shop platform in partnership with the Mastercard Strive UK programme last year to give start-ups and business owners easy access to digital tools, planning strategies and e-commerce guidance in its latest effort to boost start-up productivity.

It came after another survey highlighted the need for more access to digital tools, with 72 per cent saying they didn’t have access at all and 36 per cent saying they lacked the confidence needed to use them.

Now just 12 months in, users have reported an 11 per cent increase in digital skills confidence, with 12 per cent highlighting an increase in overall small business confidence.

The most notable rise in confidence was seen among female (24 per cent) and ethnic minority (17 per cent) founders.

“From business planning and financial management to digital marketing and e-commerce strategies, the inclusive platform provides entrepreneurs from all backgrounds with the insights and resources to unlock their full potential,” Emma Jones, founder and chief executive of Enterprise Nation, said.

“This report not only outlines the robust offering of the One Stop Shop programme, but also highlights its tangible impact on participants’ confidence and capability levels across all three business stages – pre-start, start and grow,” Jones added.

A push for digital adoption has been ongoing in recent months, with tailored training programmes, such as the London E-Business Support programme, which offers one-on-one digital training sessions, surfacing.

“Imagine you’re going on a road trip. Without a map or plan, you might meander, get lost or miss key destinations,” Keisha Shah, founder of Milton Keynes-based children’s educational brand, Teddo Play, said.

“The Strive UK One Stop Shop tool is clever in that it provides a well-defined plan that acts as your road map in business, making sure you’re headed towards your goals and not wasting time and resources on irrelevant detours.”