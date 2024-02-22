Digital training programme for businesses launched in latest push for growth

Giuseppe Pollifrone, founder of Italian kitchen and wine bar Symposium London, participated in the programme’s ‘soft launch’ phase

The latest UK government-funded programme to boost small business growth will give London entrepreneurs free access to digital training and tools until 2025.

The London E-Business Support Programme, created by Business for London, will offer “tailored” one-on-one digital training sessions to over 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the capital.

It comes amid a growing interest in the importance of AI and technology usage for small businesses, and not just for the ones who are tech-based, either.

Giuseppe Pollifrone, founder of Italian kitchen and wine bar Symposium London, said participating in the programme during its ‘soft launch’ phase has already made way for new opportunities.

“One of the most important things is increasing SEO. The ranking is incredibly important for micro-businesses like us if they want to grow digitally,” he added.

Learning how to use new digital platforms and social media channels has been a key driver in boosting Symposium’s online presence in general, Pollifrone said, which is crucial in attracting new customers.

Despina Johnson, chief executive of Business for London, said: “Most small and medium-sized firms can benefit hugely from making better use of online marketing and adopting digital tools and technology.

“The bespoke advice and guidance from experts in their fields, along with online learning, will help owners to make these vital changes to maximise their potential and transform their businesses for the digital age – enabling them to grow and thrive.”

Digital-focused support for SME growth has been on the rise, with the government announcing an update to the Help to Grow “one-stop-shop” website just last month.

Despite a growing number of new companies in the UK, a recent report by Goldman Sachs suggested it is becoming increasingly harder for small businesses to grow and scale.

Deputy Mayor for Business Howard Dawber said embracing technology will help London businesses navigate the “cumulative effects” of Brexit, the pandemic, and the cost-of-living crisis.

“It is vital that we continue to offer them as much support as possible to navigate these challenges, as we continue building a fairer, more prosperous London for everyone,” he added.