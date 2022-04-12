Time Out calls time on London as printers pulled after fifty years

Time Out will be halting London printers for good as the group pulls the magazine in the capital after over fifty years.

The move comes as the company recovers from a difficult pandemic and shifts its focus to a more digitally charged one.

Dave Calhoun, Time Out Group’s designated chief content officer North America and UK, previously said that the lockdown “sped up the transformation” and the media company’s decision to move from print to digital only.

Meanwhile, in today’s announcement, Time Out Group CEO Chris Ohlund said: “Time Out needs to make sure it’s creating the right content, on the right channels and platforms where our consumers are now. Our content celebrates the very best things to do in London and around the whole of the UK across culture, entertainment, travel, food, drink and all the other things we and our audience love.

“We will continue to innovate and grow our digital channels, especially across social media and video. We have already made progress with this same transition with huge success in the USA.

Whilst the group hasn’t confirmed the scale of job losses, it said consultations have begun with affected staff.

Time Out has a global audience of 76.2 million people, reaching 333 cities in 59 countries.

It published its first edition in the capital in August 1968, and has since expanded to digital, social, and video.

The title was paid for until 2012, when the publication became a free, ad-funded print magazine.

The founder Tony Elliot created the magazine from his mother’s kitchen table, but died back in 2020.