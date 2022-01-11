Time Out names Mary Keane-Dawson as new chief exec as group makes bounce back

Time Out announced this morning that Mary Keane-Dawson will be the new chief exec officer of Time Out Media with immediate effect.

Based in London and reporting into Time Out Group chief exec Chris Ohlund, Keane-Dawson will lead Time Out’s Media business globally, managing its commercial and content teams, implementing a new consumer and partner focussed business strategy.

An influential leader in the digital media and marketing space, Mary has a track record of improving commercial and team performance, planning and delivering effective campaigns and achieving significant business development and growth – from start-ups to mature businesses.

With 25 years’ experience, Mary was Group chief exec of influencer marketing platform TAKUMI, and prior to that was European managing director of Neo at Ogilvy, holding a main Board position of Ogilvy & Mather.

Describing this as her “dream job”, Keane-Dawson, said: “I am excited and very committed to be building the Time Out Media business and delivering a fantastic experience to our audiences, advertisers, partners and our truly amazingly talented creative, technical and commercial teams. Time Out is an iconic media brand, and I am honoured and humbled to be joining this business.”

Chris Ohlund, Time Out Group chief exec, said: “I’m delighted to have Mary on board to lead Time Out Media, at a time of great transformation for the business and the industry. Mary’s focus, engaging personality and passion for the Time Out brand makes her the perfect fit for this role – coupled with her extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry she has the credentials for delivering success.”

It comes after the global media group announced a revenue decline in October due to ongoing tourism limitations: results for the 18 months ending 30 June 2021 showed that gross revenue declined to £44.9m.