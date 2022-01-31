Tilney Smith & Williamson moves to Belfast’s £85m Ewart building in vote of confidence for Northern Ireland

The Ewart, Belfast Credit: Tilney Smith & Williamson

London professional services firm Tilney Smith & Williamson is set to move its Northern Irish staff into Belfast’s newly renovated Ewart building, as it pushes forwards with plans to expand its business in Northern Ireland.

The move will see the Mayfair-headquartered firm occupy the 13th floor of the 17-story tall Ewart building – a former linen factory which sits on Bedford Street at the heart of Belfast city centre.

Tilney Smith & Williamson said it will move from its current offices, on Linenhall Street, to the newly renovated office block.

The decision to relocate follows efforts to transform the Ewart building into a major office hub at a cost of £85m.

The move will see Tilney Smith & Williamson share its Belfast offices with Deloitte. The Ewart is set to become Deloitte’s largest UK office outside of London.

Tilney currently employs 40 people in Belfast. However, the firm is now aiming to expand its business in Northern Ireland.

The professional services firm’s predecessors have traded in Northern Ireland since 1843.

Chris McVeigh, Managing Partner and Head of Office at Tilney Smith & Williamson said: “Agreeing terms for our new Belfast office at this prestigious building signals our intent to continue expanding our presence in Northern Ireland.”

Tilney Smith & Williamson added that the decision to relocate to the highly energy efficient building will also help it reach net-zero, after it vowed to cut its emissions in half by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.