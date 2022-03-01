TikTok rolls out 10 minute videos as it closes in on YouTube

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on August 27, 2020 in Culver City, California. The Chinese-owned company is reportedly set to announce the sale of U.S. operations of its popular social media app in the coming weeks following threats of a shutdown by the Trump administration. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TikTok is set to roll out videos of up to 10 minutes in length, as the Chinese tech firm closes in on competitors like YouTube.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch yesterday, confirming speculation.

“We’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

Back in 2021, the ByteDance-owned app shifted from a limit of 60 seconds to three minutes for its short-form videos, opening up a new mode for creators to share content.

The move enhanced its already impressive pandemic growth, and the most recent update is likely to give TikTok stars even more flexibility when posting content.

This decision is likely to be a cause for concern for YouTube, which has already launched its own TikTok-esque short-form video option, YouTube Shorts.

Likewise, Meta-owned Facebook has invested in a Facebook Reels feature, which allows users to post clips in a TikTok copycat format.

Last month, YouTube delivered $28.8bn (£21.5bn) in advertising revenue, which could be under threat with the likes of TikTok spying those all important eyeballs on longer form videos.

Equally, Meta has struggled to keep the attention of its younger audience, and the Chinese social media giant is only worsening the generation gap it is feeling.