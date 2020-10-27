Tiktok moves into ecommerce with Shopify advertising deal

Tiktok has made its first major move into social ecommerce after signing a deal with Shopify to allow brands to sell their wares through the viral video app.

The tie-up means Shopify merchants will be able to run video ads on the platform, allowing Tiktok users to click through and purchase a product.

The feature has been launched in the US, and will be available in Europe and southeast Asia early next year.

The deal is the latest social media partnership for Shopify, which provides online stores and distribution services to mostly small and medium-sized businesses.

The Canadian company has already inked similar deals with other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

“We are delighted to partner with Shopify and provide a channel for their merchants to reach new audiences and drive sales on Tiktok,” said Blake Chandlee, vice president of global business solutions at Tiktok.

“As social commerce proliferates, retailers are recognizing that Tiktok’s creative and highly engaged community sets it apart from other platforms.”

Satish Kanwar, vice president of product at Shopify, said: “We’re thrilled to be the first partner to welcome Tiktok to the world of commerce, particularly right now, as our merchants prepare for a busy online holiday shopping season.”

Tiktok’s move into ecommerce mirrors similar efforts by rival social media sites to drive more brands onto their platforms.

Instagram last year launched a shoppable post feature, allowing users to purchase products directly through a post. Facebook has also rolled out a Shops function, allowing businesses to create an online store on the platform.

The tie-up also comes amid discussions over a potential deal for Walmart to take a stake in Chinese-owned Bytedance.

The US supermarket giant is eyeing a partnership with Tiktok to boost its advertising capabilities and reach younger audiences.