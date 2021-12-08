TikTok taps into ecommerce with UK live shopping launch

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TikTok is set to produce its first live shopping and entertainment event today, where people can buy products directly on the platform, tapping into the rise of “social shopping”.

Known for its short lip sync videos and comedy videos, the video-sharing platforms is jumping into e-commerce, and has specifically chosen the e-commerce space to do it.

Running from 5pm on 8 and 9 December, the event called ‘On Trend’ was described by TikTok as a unique shopping event which will feature offers and exclusive discounts by beauty and tech brands like Charlotte Tilbury, L’Oréal Paris and Nutri Bullet., plus entertainment from popular creators, entertainers and musicians.

Rich Waterworth, TikTok General Manager, UK and EU, told the BBC: “We think it’s a really significant moment. E-commerce is a big opportunity for TikTok and it’s something we’re investing in significantly.”

“People who have a shared interest or a shared love for a creator or a product area, these communities come together and make the experience of finding and enjoying those products more interesting,” Waterworth said.

It looks to bring together community and brands, and its billion monthly global users has huge potential.