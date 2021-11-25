Spotify to introduce TikTok style videos

Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek says he intends to firm up his interest in Arsenal by making an offer to Stan Kroenke

Spotify is testing a new feature in its mobile app that adds a vertical feed of music videos like TikTok in a quest to keep users on its app.

The music streaming giant is reportedly working on a design that will allow listeners to scroll through visual and audio content.

Social media companies like Instagram have been seen to replicate TikTok’s style of short video content on a feed.

The feature was spotted in the beta version of Spotify for iOS, which is available on TestFlight.

The company confirmed in a statement on its site that it has been exploring the idea of a vertical video feed, which may be utilising its existing Canvas format.

A Spotify spokesperson told City A.M. this afternoon: “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”