Tiger cuts Juul's valuation in half to $19bn

E-cigarette maker Juul has had its valuation slashed in half to $19bn (£14.5bn) by investment firm Tiger Global Management.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the writedown happened at the end of September, as investors continue to cool on one-time Silicon Valley darlings.

Fellow investors such as New York hedge fund Darsana Capital Partners, also recently valued Juul around $24 billion.

Altria, which owns a 35 per cent stake in the company, took a £4.5bn hit from its investment in October.

The tobacco giant, which bought its stake in Juul for $12.8bn last December, saw its value shrink by more than a third to roughly $24bn.

The vaping market has been under pressure in recent months as regulators have sought to crack down on the habit,

In September President Trump took aim at the industry amid a spate of vaping related illnesses, threatening to ban flavoured products.

Tiger was one of Juul’s earliest investors and has been involved with the firm since early 2017.

It then led a fundraising round in Juul in July 2018, when it invested $600m to value the company at $16bn.

Both Tiger Global and Juul were not immediately available for comment.