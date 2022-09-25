Three teams take top prize in Minima and EdenBase innovation challenge

Blockchain network Minima and growth hub EdenBase have announced the winners of a competition designed for app developers.

The winners of the inaugural Minima Innovation Challenge 2022 winners are:

1 Team Stampd, led by William Montgomery: A peer-2-peer platform for the resale/used goods market, with a searchable and viewable NFT of the product and its information history.

2 Team Minipay, led by Michal Borowiecki: Contactless payments connected to Minima wallet, using NFC and QR codes.

3 Team MDAE, led by Josua: Decentralised advertising ecosystem that rewards customers for loyalty and viewings.

Minima worked with Edenbase to lay down the challenge for creators to develop ‘outside the box’ apps that would extend the type of applications on the platform.

Entries from more than 20 countries made up more than 40 nominations. Eventually, three teams were crowned joint winners, each receiving $20,000 in Minima tokens. The successful teams will now work alongside Minima and Edenbase to help develop their ideas.

Minima’s Head of Partnerships, Adam Feiler, as part of the judging committee, described the quality of applications as ‘astonishing’.

“They worked very hard and all delivered high quality submissions. We were impressed by the range of applications,” he said.

“The three winners had excelled in developing applications, MiniDapps, running on Minima which interacted with the core technology and utilises unique properties of Minima’s blockchain.

“The apps that were developed bring utility and real-world value which will encourage further adoption of Minima for daily use.”

William Montgomery, from winning team Stampd, said: “It’s incredibly exciting. I feel very lucky to have won. I’ve just been speaking to one of the other 10 finalists that were part of the competition. I love his idea as well. For me, it’s been really fun. I’d like to highlight that this is a team effort – I’ve got my team members, Raz and Joel, to thank for the design and bouncing ideas off and Joel worked on the development of our entry.”

Minima CEO and co-founder, Hugo Feiler, added: “Everyone at Minima has been genuinely impressed with the ideas and development of concept that the winners have displayed in their projects and creation of their demo apps. What we have seen over the past few months is the Minima protocol in practice and how it will change our daily lives, giving everyone more freedom with absolute security.”