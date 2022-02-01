Three really exciting roles to apply for this month￼

We have some really great roles on our job board this month, from advertising and law to some really exciting tech positions. Here’s a bit of a taster of what’s on offer…

Senior Software Engineer – JavaScript, Klarna

Klarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2005. Since then they have changed the banking industry forever. And now they are creating the world’s smoothest shopping experience. Klarna serves over 90 million consumers worldwide, and partners with 250,000 merchants, including some of the world’s leading brands, such as H&M, ASOS, IKEA, Adidas, Samsung and Lufthansa. Their offices are spread over 17 different markets, hosted by 5000+ employees from 100+ nationalities.

This is an excellent opportunity for experienced Software Engineers to join Klarna’s brand new office in their newly formed location in London, United Kingdom. They work in small highly collaborative Agile teams. The successful candidate will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and their customers. At Klarna they optimise for quality, flow, fast feedback, and time to market. To do this they focus on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring, and experimentation. They aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build.

The ideal candidate for this role will have a BSc degree in Computer Science or related technical field, or equivalent practical experience, strong coding ability in Javascript along with experience with advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks and API and product development.

Advertising Operations Specialist, Indeed

The Ad Operations Specialist works in Indeed’s prestigious Enterprise and Candidate Delivery team. You will be joining a team of experienced advertising optimisation analysts who are responsible for helping deliver efficient performance and growth across various performance marketing channels. You will provide Operational support to the partnership management team and various internal teams and provide key insights into market dynamics.

Within this role, you will exercise an understanding of online media operations, conduct research and analysis to identify growth opportunities, and leverage ad technology and reporting platforms to deliver continuous performance improvement. The successful candidate will utilise various ad technology and reporting platforms for set-up, optimisation and campaign performance. They will monitor delivery and analyse the performance of multiple advertising campaigns and channels, while identifying areas for opportunity and expansion within international markets based on delivery and growth plans.

The ideal candidate will be energised to work in a fast-paced environment and play a key role within a rapidly developing product landscape. They will need 2-3 years of professional experience with a focus on performance marketing and advertising operations, experience with SQL or another common query language application is desirable.

Senior CRM Manager, Moneybox

Moneybox is growing rapidly, and their CRM team is no exception. They have more customers, more accounts, more content and more features than ever before. A key driver of that growth has been ongoing communication and engagement with existing customers. The management of these communications (both automated and manual) is getting understandably more complex in line with the increasing number of products and features they offer.

Moneybox is looking for an experienced Senior CRM Manager to lead this team, build out the wider processes, and develop the CRM strategy to help scale efficiently. This person will play an instrumental role in building a more engaging and personalised experience for their growing community and in driving commercial value for the business.

The Moneybox Senior CRM Manager will have a strong focus on the management and development of the company Campaign / Comms strategy and the implementation of in-app content personalisation. They will be responsible for overseeing the use of CRM to drive engagement from the Moneybox community across all types of campaigns from educational content to improve financial literacy, to cross-selling new products and services where relevant. They will work closely with the mission-based teams (Saving, Investing, Home-buying and Retirement) to help manage, optimise and personalise the user journey throughout the app and communications