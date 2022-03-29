Three Really Exciting Jobs in London To Apply For This Week

Junior Product Designer, Moneybox

Moneybox is looking for a talented Junior Product Designer to join their team and help shape the vision of a Home-Buying experience. The successful candidate will be embedded within a cross functional mission team, focused on Home-Buying products and services. The company mission is to help turn money into something greater, and a part of this mission is to help people on their Home-Buying journey. Moneybox has already helped hundreds of thousands of people save for their first home with a Lifetime ISA account. So far, they’ve helped customers buy over £100m worth of property through LISAs, and therefore launching the Moneybox Mortgage Service to help people on the next step in their Home-Buying journey is a natural extension of the overall mission.

The Moneybox Mortgage Service helps customers whether they’re buying their first home, next home or remortgaging. The team of mortgage advisers will help customers with their mortgage application from start to finish all within the Moneybox app. The goal is to continue to develop this service to meet customer goals of finding the right mortgage for them.

You must have 1-2 years of experience, a portfolio demonstrating your UX design process and visual design of digital products and features for native apps or web. You should have an interest in technology, an eye for detail and a desire to learn on the go and think on your feet. Having illustration skills is desirable but not essential. To apply click here.

Partnerships Associate, Seedrs

Seedrs is the leading equity crowdfunding platform and the most active funder of private companies in the UK, with almost £1.7B invested into campaigns and more than 1500 deals funded. They allow all types of investors to invest as little or as much as they like in businesses they believe in and share in their success. And they allow ambitious businesses in all sectors to raise capital and build community through an efficient, online process. Seedrs HQ is in London, with teams also across Portugal, Netherlands, and Germany. They are backed by top-tier institutional investors and VCs, as well as over 4,000 of their own users.

Seedrs has created a working environment that allows you to be yourself at work and be treated fairly, on the basis of your merits, abilities and potential. They recognise the benefits of having a diverse workforce and take steps to ensure that they endeavour to recruit from a wide pool of suitably qualified candidates. They live by core values, all of which operate to help them deliver company goals.

Reporting into the Partnerships Manager, this position will focus on proactively and sustainably sourcing and building high-value partnerships with businesses and influencers in key UK early stage and growth business ecosystems. This includes the likes of startup accelerators, tech communities, entrepreneurs clubs, law firms, consultants, and many more. They are looking for a proactive and natural Business Development person, with proven experience in generating additional sales. Seedrs is a growing business, so they expect candidates to be entrepreneurial, agile and solutions orientated. It is beneficial if candidates have a strong knowledge of or previously developed networks with key organisations in the early stage equity space, as well as being familiar with the practices and benefits of early-stage investing. For more information, click here.

Vice President/Director – Sustainability Solutions, Capgemini Invent

The Sustainability Solutions Capability team is at the forefront of innovative strategy and technology and it is their role to shape the way Capgemini Invent creates long term, sustainable value for clients, enabling them with fresh perspectives and digital solutions so that they can play a transformative role in addressing planetary, people and systems challenges.

At the heart of the Sustainability Solutions team strategy is cross sector collaboration to drive transformational, systemic change in the UK. This point of differentiation enables them to deliver not only for client’s specific requirements but to make connections to seize opportunities to drive industry level change. No matter the project or customer, your work will have a meaningful impact on society, businesses, and lives. You’ll potentially work on a huge variety of projects (some larger than others), so you could gain lots of experience in a short amount of time.

As a part of the leadership community, it will be your role to seize opportunities and have an entrepreneurial approach to innovation and business development. You’ll help set the direction, drive forward the business, model values and behaviours, and coach and develop junior members of the team. To learn even more about this exciting role at Capgemini, click here now.

