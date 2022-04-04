Three out of four Brits consider new job or career change as cost of living crisis messes up their lives

London commuters on their way to work

New research shared with City A.M. this morning suggests that a record three out of four workers are considering a new job because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Jobs site CV-Library said its study indicated that pay was now the main driver for people thinking of finding different work.

Its survey of more than 4,000 professional workers found that only one in seven said flexible or remote working ranks as the most important factor.

Data from CV-Library’s site confirmed that salaries are not keeping track with rising inflation.

A study of almost 250,000 jobs posted on CV-Library indicated that wages on offer were lower than a year ago in retail, sales, social care and pharmaceutical.

Lee Biggins, chief executive of CV-Library said: “Whilst these statistics are high, it feels sadly inevitable that UK professionals are feeling forced into action given the huge demands on household budgets.

“The pandemic pushed the desire for flexible and remote working to the fore but, whilst it is still important, we’re seeing this take a back seat as the need for more money takes precedence.

“With unfilled vacancies still at record levels, the UK job market would be much healthier with a greater number of available candidates, but businesses will need to balance their own increased costs with the salary needs and expectations of job seekers.”