Three of the top robo-advisers for Stocks and Shares ISAs

A robo-adviser uses algorithms that analyse investors’ answers to pre-set questions, then suggests investments to match.

Robo-advisers are growing in popularity as a way for hands-off investors to have their portfolio managed at lower costs.

These financial robots are aimed at ISA and non-ISA investment customers, though not all robo-adviser firms offer a full range of ISA options.

Over time, the software makes updates to those portfolios, effectively acting like a lighter-touch human wealth manager.

The key difference is that robo-advisers typically do not give full ‘advice’, but guidance, and the responsibility for where money is invested still lies with the individual investor. Robo-advisers also give a lower standard of service than a human adviser and are aimed at beginner investors.

Choosing the best robo-adviser depends on what an ISA customer wants. Some are better for low fees, while others offer greater investment options or cater to those wanting to invest their money ethically.

So here are some of the best robo-advisers for ISA customers in 2025, with options for several types of investors.

The value of money held in investments can fall as well as rise.

InvestEngine

The cheapest robo-adviser is InvestEngine, which has no dealing charges or account fees. Instead, investors pay a yearly platform fee of 0.25 per cent for a range of 10 managed portfolios, plus fees averaging 0.12 per cent for any exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors can set up a Stocks and Shares ISA with InvestEngine, but the platform does not allow Junior ISAs or Lifetime ISAs.

Nutmeg

Nutmeg offers more than 30 investment options for investors who value a more tailored approach.

This robo-adviser has platform fees of 0.75 per cent on fully-managed balances up to £100,000, and 0.35 per cent above that.

In addition, Nutmeg has fund fees of 0.2 per cent for fully-managed portfolios, rising to 0.35 per cent for green investments.

Nutmeg lets customers set up a Stocks and Shares ISA, as well as Junior and Lifetime ISAs.

It outguns its rivals on ethical investing too, offering 10 green portfolios.

Moneyfarm

Also worth consideration is Moneyfarm, which has seven ethical investment portfolios and supports Socks and Shares ISAs and Junior ISAs.

Moneyfarm’s platform fees vary from 0.3 per cent to 0.75 per cent on investments of £100,000 or under, and from 0.3 per cent to 0.45 per cent on sums above that level.

Its fund fees are 0.21 per cent on its green investment options.

Wealthify

For those getting started with investing Wealthify could be a great choice – it’s also one of the cheapest providers.

Wealthify’s account management fee is 0.6 per cent of a portfolio’s value per year. Therefore, a £100,000 portfolio would incur £600 in annual expenses.

The fees related to transactions and funds vary depending on investor activity.

However, on average, Wealthify has estimated a 0.16 per cent annual fee for normal investing and 0.7 per cent for ethical investing. However, these figures will be different depending on the contents of an investor’s portfolio.