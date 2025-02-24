A guide to ISAs: The different options for savers

There’s a range of ISA products on the market to suit investors’ needs

An Individual Savings Account (ISA) is a tax-efficient way to save or invest. It allows you to earn interest or returns without paying income or capital gains tax.

There are five different types of ISAs to suit various financial goals. Understanding the different options will help you choose the right one for your needs.

1. Stocks and Shares ISA

A Stocks and Shares ISA lets you invest in assets like company shares, bonds, and investment funds.

Returns are tax-free, but the value of your investment can fluctuate. This option is best for those willing to invest long-term (at least five years) and who are comfortable with potential risks.

Best for:

Long-term investors seeking higher potential returns.

Those comfortable with market risks.

Anyone over 18 years old.

2. Cash ISA

A Cash ISA functions like a standard savings account, but the interest earned is tax-free.

Best for:

Low-risk savers.

Those who want a tax-free savings option.

Individuals aged 18 and over.

Hargreaves Lansdown, one of the UK’s top ISA providers, currently offers access to the market-leading VidaSavings account via its Cash ISA.*

With an interest rate of 4.55 AER, the account is currently the best on the market (as of 24 February 2025). Savers who sign up with Hargreaves Lansdown and deposit at least £3,500 between now and 5 April are entered into a prize draw with a chance of winning £50,000.

3. Innovative Finance ISA (IFISA)

An IFISA allows tax-free investment in peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding debentures.

While returns may be higher than a Cash ISA, there is significant risk since investments are not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Best for:

Investors seeking alternative, tax-free returns.

Those aware of potential losses.

Individuals aged 18 and over.

4. Lifetime ISA (LISA)

A LISA is designed for first-time homebuyers and for retirement savings.

You can contribute up to £4,000 annually, with a 25 per cent yearly government bonus. Funds can only be used to buy a first home (under £450,000) or withdrawn after age 60, with penalties for early withdrawal.

Best for:

First-time homebuyers.

Long-term savers planning for retirement.

Individuals aged 18 to 39.

5. Junior ISA (JISA)

A JISA is a tax-free savings or investment account for children under 18. Parents or guardians can open one, and anyone can contribute up to £9,000 annually. At 18, the JISA converts into an adult ISA.

Best for:

Parents saving for a child’s future.

Teaching children about saving and investing.

Key ISA rules

You can contribute up to £20,000 per year across multiple ISAs.

ISAs are only available to UK residents (or Crown servants and their spouses/civil partners abroad).

You cannot share an ISA or open one for another adult unless you hold Lasting Power of Attorney.

Choosing the right ISA depends on your goals, risk tolerance, and savings timeline. Whether you prefer the security of a cash ISA, the growth potential of a stocks and shares ISA or the targeted benefits of a LISA, there is an option to suit your needs.

