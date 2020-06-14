Three in ten independent retailers to stay shut today

Thirty per cent of independent retailers are planning to keep their doors closed today, as lockdown restrictions ease and allow some shops to reopen.

Just over a third of stores predicted they would be trading at pre-lockdown levels by December 2020, rising to 56 per cent who felt they would be back to normal by the end of 2021.

However almost 90 per cent of retailers said they felt confident they could make the necessary adjustments to keep customers safe while shopping, according to research by American Express.

A range of non-essential retailers are to re-open today as quarantine measures are lifted, including clothing stores, charity shops and indoor markets.

“The vast majority of small high street businesses we asked feel they are ready to reopen and eager to see customers return. However, they also told us that their biggest concern is that they won’t see those customers back in the numbers they need,” said Charlotte Duerden, managing director at American Express UK.

All shops that open must conform to the government’s “Covid secure” guidelines, with potential fines for non-compliance.

Measures include ensuring everyone keeps a two-metre distance, limiting the number of customers allowed inside at a time, frequently sanitising furniture and placing products that have been browsed in quarantine.

Some stores and venues, such as hairdressers, pubs and restaurants, will not be allowed to open before 4 July.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) yesterday launched a set of guidelines for customers to encourage considerate behaviour when shopping as stores re-open.

These included queuing considerately, maintaining social distancing, following the instructions listed inside and outside shops, following the necessary hygiene measures and being respectful to staff.

“Retailers have been working around the clock to create a safe shopping environment, so their customers can have the confidence to return to their favourite shops,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC.

“Our shopping experience may be changing, but if we all follow the necessary social distancing measures and show a little consideration to those around us, then everyone will be better off for it.”