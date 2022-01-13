Three great companies that are hiring right now

Getty images

If you’re planning to change jobs in 2022, then you have certainly come to the right place. Our lovely job board is set to be bursting with amazing opportunities this year, and we’re excited to share them with you! This week, we’re shining a bit of a spotlight on some of the brilliant companies that are hiring over the coming months, so be sure to check them out…

Monzo

At Monzo, they’re building a new kind of bank. One that lives on a user’s smartphone and is built for the way we live today. By solving problems, treating people fairly and being totally transparent, Monzo believes they can make banking better. Monzo is a bank you’d be proud to use – and that means bringing together a talented team with diverse experiences, backgrounds and skills. They believe there should be an alternative to the banking of the past: and they’re focused on solving problems, rather than selling financial products, making financial life simpler, and giving users total control from their smartphone.

Internally, Monzo encourages an open, collaborative, inclusive working environment. They contribute to open source software, and continually engage with their wonderful community. They’re hiring talented, creative problem-solvers to help them build the bank of the future.

Less than 5 minutes walk from Liverpool Street, they are a team of just over 1600 people building a bank. They take care of everything from regulation, to app development, to card distribution, and more, so there really is a role for everyone. Check them out here now…

Moneybox

Moneybox was started because they believe everyone should have the opportunity to save and invest for their future. They’re a friendly team of experienced entrepreneurs, developers, designers and marketers with a successful track record in building mobile apps. Inspired by a vision, they go to work every day because they believe everyone should have access to the tools and information to confidently plan for their financial future.

Culture is a vital component of Moneybox. Without their unique culture, they wouldn’t be where they are today. Moneybox actively nurtures a positive and inclusive environment where everyone’s ideas and opinions are listened to. They all play an important part in the success of Moneybox – every team member has a direct and visible impact on the business. And that comes with responsibility too!

Communication is key to what they do – they have regular company meetings to keep up to date on all aspects of the business (from growth to technology). This encourages collaboration and cohesion. It also focuses the team on the shared vision: developing the very best tools and information to help everyone save and invest for their future.

Moneybox is hiring for a number of exciting roles, so check out their careers page now!

Klarna

Klarna was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2005. Since then they have changed the banking industry forever. And now, Klarna is creating the world’s smoothest shopping experience. As a business, they serve over 90 million consumers worldwide, and partner with 250,000 merchants – with a new merchant joining them every 8 minutes (pretty impressive, right?). They work with some of the world’s leading brands, such as H&M, ASOS, IKEA, Adidas, Samsung and Lufthansa. In the years since Klarna’s founding, they have become Europe’s highest valued private fintech (and 4th highest worldwide). They’re also growing their annual turnover by 40% each year, so there’s no slowing down for this company.

Their offices are spread over 17 different markets, hosted by 5000+ employees from 100+ nationalities. Diversity is at the heart of everything Klarna stands for. They see themselves as far more than just a place to work. They aim to change the game. To make a mark on the centre stage. And to show the world that ‘pink is the new gold’ (that’s what they say, anyway). No matter who you are or where you’re from, growth of talent is a priority at Klarna. You’ll drive your personal development and take on the challenges of a company in the grips of greatness.