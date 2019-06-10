Monday 10 June 2019 1:01 am

Three becomes latest UK mobile operator to set 5G launch date

Share

Reporter covering media, telecoms and marketing. Get in touch at james.warrington@cityam.com

Reporter covering media, telecoms and marketing. Get in touch at james.warrington@cityam.com

Follow James Warrington
Mobile operator Three will begin the rollout of its 5G network across the UK from August, the company said today.

Read more: 5G explainer: Everything you need to know about the next-generation network

Three said it will launch the next-generation network with a 5G home broadband service in London. The firm will then roll out both mobile and home broadband offerings in 25 UK towns and cities before the end of the year.

The mobile operator currently holds more than twice as much 5G spectrum as its rivals, which it said will allow it to deliver faster speeds for customers.

The full list of cities for Three’s 5G launch

London
Birmingham
Bolton
Bradford
Brighton
Bristol
Cardiff
Coventry
Derby
Edinburgh
Glasgow
Hull
Leeds
Leicester
Liverpool
Manchester
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes
Nottingham
Reading
Rotherham
Sheffield
Slough
Sunderland
Wolverhampton
It comes as Three carries out network improvements across the busiest areas of the UK as part of its £2bn 5G infrastructure investment plan.

“We have the UK’s best network for data and we have led the market on customer usage on both 3G and 4G technologies,” said Three chief executive Dave Dyson.

“We have worked hard over a long period of time to be able to offer the best end to end 5G experience. 5G is a game changer for Three, and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G.”

Three, which has positioned itself as a data-focused network, said the investment will help it meet the expected growth in data demand among customers.

Read more: Welcome to the future: 5G lands in London and five other UK cities

Rival operator EE has launched its 5G network in London and five other UK cities, while Vodafone is set to switch on its service on 3 July.

Share


Related articles

MPs to question Huawei as part of investigation into 5G security risks

Michael Searles

US trade ban on Huawei could slow global 5G rollout, warns Barclays

James Warrington

Chinese state hackers accused of ‘rigging’ 5G tests to protect Huawei

James Warrington