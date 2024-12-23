Thoroughbred aftercare programme launched by The Howden Way

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme aims to help racehorses to live a rewarding life after they retire from racing

THOROUGHBRED Aftercare Programme’s (TAP) launch at the Howden Christmas Racing Weekend at Ascot Racecourse is the latest evolution in the significant investment made into eventing by David Howden. Further to the launch of The Howden Way in May 2022, which offers training and opportunities to riders of all ages and abilities, TAP has a clear and concise mission; to enable more racehorses to live a rewarding life after they retire from racing. The programme offers a nationwide support framework for anyone taking on an ex-racehorse to ensure a smooth transition from racehorse to riding horse with their new competitive, or non-competitive rider.

Funded by David Howden, CEO and Founder of Howden and Founder and President of Cornbury House Horse Trials, The Howden Way is comprised of three areas: The Howden Way Talent Academy, The Howden Way Young Horse Academy and The Howden Way Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme.

Through TAP, those who have taken on an ex-racehorse can access a comprehensive educational programme that delivers support to match aspirations. The programme will assist riders to understand their horse, progress through the transitional stages of racehorse to riding horse including lunging, hacking, schooling and, if it is their ambition, to develop through to a discipline specific competition structure.

With an estimated 35,000 former racehorses in the UK alone, and on average 7,000 horses retiring from British racing each year, TAP will focus on the correct re-training of these horses to enable them to go on to become successful riding horses. As a result of the common misconceptions that people often have about thoroughbreds, riders may be reluctant to take one on. TAP will help break down these misconceptions through education, giving people the confidence and support required to take on an ex-racehorse. TAP will be a tremendous industry-wide force for good by ensuring ex-racehorses will have the chance to step into their future lives as seamlessly as possible.

David Howden said: “As someone who is passionate about horse racing, I see it as vital that I am supporting the sport in any way I can. By creating a nationwide, freely accessible support programme that also includes 2,000 subsidised training sessions a year, I hope we will see more horses leave racing safe in the knowledge that their pathway to becoming a riding horse will be as smooth and stress free as possible.”

Helena Flynn, Programme Director Horse Welfare Board, commented: ‘’We are delighted to see stakeholders coming together to support this vital initiative. Congratulations to David and his team for developing such important work. This programme represents a significant step forward in ensuring that ex-racehorse’s transition successfully into fulfilling and rewarding lives with their new owners and riders. It’s inspiring to see the industry unite for the welfare and future of these incredible animals.”

David Catlow, Managing Director of Retraining of Racehorses, said: “Supporting the retraining of former racehorses is a vital step in ensuring they transition successfully into second careers and lead fulfilling lives beyond the racecourse. The Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme is a fantastic addition to the landscape and complements RoR’s established initiatives in education, competitions, advice, and community support. This programme highlights David Howden’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of racehorses, and we applaud the significant effort and investment behind its development.”

In addition to Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme, ex-racehorses competing within the Eventing environment have a new competition to focus on. Cornbury House Horse Trials, in conjunction with Jayne McGivern of Dash Grange Stud have announced a new class with a first prize of £45,000 which will run for the first time in 2025.