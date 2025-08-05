Thomas Partey: Former Arsenal star bailed until September

Thomas Partey was bailed until next month during a court appearance in London today (Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court on rape and sexual assault charges.

The Ghana midfielder, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

He stood with his arms behind his back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, wearing a black zip-neck jumper.

Partey is due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 2. His bail conditions include that he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player. He was charged last month, days after his contract expired at the north London club.

The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.

Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

Read more Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal over Thomas Partey handling

Arsenal fans’ group protests Partey inaction

His court appearance comes as he finalises a proposed move to Spanish side Villarreal, with whom he is reported to have agreed terms on a one-year contract.

The deal is said to contain the option to extend by another year and will allow Partey to play in the Champions League next season.

As bail conditions were discussed in court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said: “I understand he’s no longer employed in this country and playing in Spain now.”

A move to Villarreal would see him return to Spain, having spent eight years with Atletico Madrid before joining Arsenal for €50m (£45m) in 2020.

Fans’ group Arsenal Supporters Against Sexual Violence held up a banner outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court accusing the club of failing to take action over Partey.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last month said that he was “100 per cent” confident that the club had followed the right process around Partey.

The Premier League team are due to host Villarreal in a pre-season friendly match at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.