This legal battle could reshape anti-doping disclosure in sport

The case could change the anti-doping landscape for athletes

A pivotal legal dispute has emerged that could redefine how sports authorities handle the publication of athletes’ personal data.

At the heart of the matter is the practice by Austria’s National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA Austria) and the Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee of publishing the names and details of athletes sanctioned for doping violations on publicly accessible websites.

This case, now before the European Court of Justice (CJEU), stems from a preliminary ruling request by an Austrian court.

Several athletes have challenged the legality of this disclosure, arguing that it violates their privacy rights under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The legal questions raised are profound and timely. They touch on the growing tension between transparency and privacy, a dilemma that sports federations, anti-doping bodies, and legal experts across Europe are grappling with.

So significant is that the outcome of this case could shape the future of sports governance and data protection compliance.

European judge’s opinion has complications

In an opinion issued this week, Advocate General Dean Spielmann suggested that blanket publication of athletes’ names and sanctions may be inconsistent with EU law. Instead, he argued for a case-by-case assessment of whether such disclosures are necessary and proportionate.

If adopted by the CJEU judges, this approach could create a significant administrative burden for sports bodies and anti-doping authorities and may lead to unintended consequences for athletes themselves.

The core issue is one of competing rights: athletes’ right to privacy versus the public interest in promoting clean sport.

Transparency serves as a warning and ensures accountability. But the advocate general’s view challenges the assumption that public naming is always justified.

He proposes that pseudonymised data — where identifying details are partially obscured — might offer a middle ground.

Yet this solution is fraught with complications. Pseudonymisation could fuel speculation and anxiety among clean athletes, especially in team sports or where demographic details overlap.

An innocent athlete sidelined by injury might feel compelled to publicly deny being the unnamed offender, simply because their profile matches the anonymised description.

Favouring transparency is legally defensible

Ironically, the advocate general’s opinion may push sports bodies toward the opposite extreme: avoiding publication altogether to avoid legal risk.

Such a chilling effect would undermine efforts to uphold competitive fairness and public trust in anti-doping enforcement.

In my view, a uniform rule favouring transparency is not only easier to administer but also legally defensible when balanced against the public interest.

It ensures clarity, deters misconduct and reinforces the integrity of sport. While privacy must be respected, it should not come at the cost of accountability and clean competition.

The CJEU’s final ruling will be closely watched. It has the potential to reshape the landscape of anti-doping disclosure across Europe and to redefine the boundaries between privacy and public interest in sport.

Jonathan Kirsop is a partner at Pinsent Masons.