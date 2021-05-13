This is what top holiday spots would look like if all the bees died

Everybody likes bees. Fuzzy, buzzy little fellas, zipping around the place making honey. And everybody knows that bees are dying at a frankly terrifying rate, threatening to bring the earth’s entire ecosystem crashing down in their wake.

A new project by Parkdean Resorts helps to bring home just how vital these stripy insects are to the health of the planet, creating “before and after” images of what some top UK beauty spots would look like in a world without them.

Verdant pictures of The Eden Project, Snowdonia and the Cairngorms become eerie, desolate places straight out of a post-apocalyptic movie.







Bees are responsible for keeping the planet green

The project hopes to raise awareness for the plight of pollinating insects as well as offering advice on how we can help to sustain them through planting the right things in our own gardens.

“Many of our bee species are declining globally,” says Nicky O’Malley, head of corporate partnerships at the RSPB. “We can really help them by providing nectar-rich plants for them. Plants like crocus and hellebores provide a great source of food for those bees who emerge early in the colder months, while plants like borage and rosemary provide bees with food throughout the summer.

“By making our gardens, balconies and window sills into bee-friendly spots, as well as beautiful places for us, we can really help these important pollinators.”

