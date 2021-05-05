Third arrest made as police identify man stabbed to death in Brent Cross shopping centre

A third arrest has been made as police have identified the 21-year-old man stabbed to death in a north-west London shopping centre.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Brent Cross Shopping Centre at 6.45pm last night following reports of a group of males fighting.

The force have said Gedeon Ngwendema, 21, was the victim found stabbed at the scene, before he died a short while later, despite the efforts of officers, members of the public and ambulance staff.

Read more: Mayor of London election: Where do the major candidates stand on law and order?

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Wednesday at Northwick Park Mortuary and found the cause of death to have been a single stab wound.

Police have said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at his home in Harrow today.

It comes after an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and another male, aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder and affray yesterday. All three men are in custody.

Crime scene

A crime scene remains in place at the shopping centre, and police have warned the public to expect to see an increased presence of officers in the area.

“We are directly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and is able to help us with our investigation,” said Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation.

“We are especially urging anyone with footage of the incident or the aftermath to get in touch with us immediately,” he added.

“There was a significant number of people nearby when this tragic incident happened and I am confident that there are people out there who are yet to come forward,” Bradley said.

“No matter how insignificant the information may seem to you, please contact the police as soon as possible. As you can imagine, Gedeon’s family are experiencing unimaginable grief and we want to bring answers and justice to them as quickly as we can.”

Read more: Exclusive: Ex-Labour mayor defects to Tories over Sadiq Khan’s record on crime