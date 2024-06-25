Thierry Henry: World Cup winner emerges as shock candidate for Wales job

Wales target Henry is currently managing France Under-21s and the men’s Olympic team

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has emerged as a candidate to succeed Rob Page as Wales manager.

Page was dismissed last week after failing to qualify for Euro 2024 and the FA of Wales has begun its search for a replacement.

Henry, who is currently in charge of the France Under-21 side and the men’s football team for the Paris 2024 Olympics, studied for his coaching qualifications with the FAW.

The 46-year-old has previously managed Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer and his former club Monaco, where he began his career.

He would be a big-name successor to the low-profile Page, who was No2 to Ryan Giggs and then stepped in for Giggs following his arrest over allegations of domestic violence.

Page led Wales to the Qatar 2022 World Cup but presided over a disappointing campaign and then proved unable to get them to the current Euros in Germany.

Henry became Arsenal’s record scorer in a glittering career that also saw him play for Barcelona and Juventus and win major international honours with France, including the World Cup.

Former Wales forward Robert Earnshaw was on the same coaching course as Henry and told BBC Sport: “He understands Welsh football. The one thing that stood out when I was sat with Thierry was his football brain is brilliant.

“With France Under-21s and the Olympic team, he understands young players. He would raise the bar and the level.

“I don’t know whether he would want it. I could see someone like Thierry doing it. His football brain is brilliant, he’s so sharp, advanced and has got great ideas.”