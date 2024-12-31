Theta to make light work of heavyweight California Spangle

Karis Teetan takes the ride on Patch Of Theta who already has four wins over seven furlongs.

THE ACTION starts early for horse-racing fans in Hong Kong on New Year’s Day, when Sha Tin hosts an 11-race programme starting at 4.30am, featuring two Group Three contests, The Bauhinia Sprint Trophy (6.00am), a handicap over five furlongs, and The Chinese Club Challenge Cup (8.10am) over seven furlongs.

The Bauhinia Sprint Trophy should provide an exciting spectacle with smart Beauty Waves and exciting speedster Magic Control locking horns again after their encounter back in October.

Beauty Waves came out on top on that occasion but work-watchers who witnessed Cody Mo’s flying machine Magic Control win his recent course-and-distance trial by nearly half the track will be adamant he will gain his revenge.

Crowd favourite California Spangle takes centre-stage in the Chinese Club Challenge Cup and trainer Tony Cruz will be particularly bullish about his chances of landing this prize for the sixth time for his stable.

The Spangle has had to suffer the ignominy of catching only a glimpse of world’s top sprinter Ka Ying Rising three times over six furlongs this season, but importantly did win the Group One Queen’s Silver Jubilee over seven furlongs last March.

There is no doubt he is well-rated by conditions of the event with seven of his rivals out of the handicap but, at the age of seven, he is susceptible to a fast improver in the race.

That galloper could be PATCH OF THETA, who judged on form and track trials in the last couple of months has been a revelation and looks ready to perform in Group company.

The five-year-old powered home against red-hot company in the Class Two Chevalier Cup over a mile in November but has an equally impressive record of four wins over the seven furlongs trip.

With jockey Karis Teetan an eye-catching booking, and riding at his minimum weight, this is his chance to shine, especially when receiving 20 pounds from California Spangle.

POINTERS

Patch of Theta 8.10am Sha Tin