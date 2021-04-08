Theta network bring 'real time' NFTs to World Poker Tour

Decentralised video delivery network Theta Labs have teamed up with the World Poker Tour to launch the world’s first real-time NFT marketplace.

During the four weekly episodes of the WPT matches, in-show advertisement and promotional segments will direct viewers to the NFT marketplace to queue up, purchase exclusive WPT packs for a limited time and participate in the live auction for a unique legendary poker moment.

The first episode – on Sunday April 18 – begins with a tribute to poker legend Mike Sexton, who passed away in September. Mike was also the face of WPT as lead anchor and commentator along with Vince Van Patten.

There will be three exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) dedicated to the poker icon called “Mike Sexton: The Legend Hand”. Additionally, a limited quantity of Base set, “Rare and Legendary” themed poker packs will be released with sign-up and pre-registration open at WPT.THETADROP.COM.

“Our exclusive NFT launch with Theta Network is one of our biggest digital initiatives to-date and for the first time ever we’re combining our global reach of live televised poker with an NFT marketplace, giving our fans an interactive, real-time opportunity to collect a piece of the WPT poker action,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour.

“We are thrilled to bring some of our top Poker pros, players and celebrities to the NFT world, featuring rare and legendary WPT packs in weekly drops and running exclusive one-of-a-kind auctions for super rare poker moments.”

More than 140 million viewers

Season XVIII of the World Poker Tour will premiere on April 18 via Bally Sports Networks, reaching more than 140 million viewers across North America, Europe and the rest of the world on multiple digital platforms and connected devices.

The schedule for the episodes is…

April 18, 2021 – Theta Network WPT Cash game, part 1

April 25, 2021 – Theta Network WPT Cash game, part 2

May 2, 2021 – Theta Network WPT Cash game, part 3

May 9, 2021 – Theta Network WPT Cash game, part 4

The ThetaDrop NFT marketplace is powered by the Theta Network and protocol – a native blockchain purposefully built for media and entertainment.

The cost of minting NFTs and gas fees are as low as $0.00001 on Theta which also boasts impressive transaction times.

“We’re excited to launch the next-generation NFT marketplace with WPT, a unique opportunity to bring digital collectibles synchronized to live TV and cable broadcast to an audience of millions worldwide,” said Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs.

“ThetaDrop maximises earnings to brand partners and creators by bringing the interactivity, real-time engagement and personality possible only through a livestream when doing NFT drops and auctions.

“Theta’s proof-of-stake native blockchain means creators can be assured that minting and transacting NFTs are 100% eco-friendly, fast and inexpensive.”