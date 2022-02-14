These are the pictures Chinese officials ordered a Finnish athlete to delete from social media

Katri Lylynpera shared these pictures of the athlete’s village. Image: Katri Lylynpera/Instagram

When water flooded the athlete’s village last week, and was floing out of light fixtures at the Olympic Village, Finnish skier Katri Lylynpera took to social media to post a number of pictures.

The pictures exposed electrical equipment and water pouring down from the ceiling.

She wrote “help” next to one of the pictures, and continued to post when officials arrived to fix the issue.

However, shortly after she received a message from officials ordering her to remove her posts from all social media. Lylynpera refused.