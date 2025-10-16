The Whisky Exchange’s top creative cask bottlings

City AM has teamed up with the Whisky Exchange to showcase some of the company’s most creative and innovative spirits.

This month, it’s the turn of the creative cask bottlings, whiskies and rums bottled in unique and interesting casks that showcase the best of the spirit and innovation in the industry.

Whisky meets mezcal

A limited-edition release from Cork-based Method & Madness, this is the first Irish pot-still whiskey to be finished in mezcal casks. It’s a fruity and herby dram with notes of pineapple and blood orange, while the influence of the traditional Mexican spirit brings a light smokiness and spice. £99.95. 60 per cent ABV.

Rich rye in Monbazillac wine casks

Produced in Finland by Kyro distillery this whisky is finished in Monbazillac wine casks – a sweet white wine from the left bank of the Dordogne. It’s a rye malt whisky that’s packed with flavours of toffee, caraway and spice. £64.95. 53 per cent ABV.

Jamaican rum from Worthy Park

It’s not all about whisky at The Whisky Exchange. This Jamaican rum from Worthy Park packs an apple-y punch from finishing in a French Calvados barrel. Despite its high ABV, it is nicely balanced with flavours of apple pie, nutmeg, poached pears and candied peel. £99.95. 64 per cent ABV.

Bordeaux wine cask

Powerful pot still rum meets elegant Bordeaux wine in this exceptional single cask release from Renaissance.

Made with Taiwanese molasses that has fermented for an incredible 13 days, it imparts aromas of dried figs, summer berries, and spice to a spirit that’s rich in notes of pineapple, guava, and mango. £178. 64.7 per cent ABV.

