The University of Law offers jobless grads a refund

Britain’s biggest law school has said it will give graduates their money back if they fail to get a job.

The University of Law said it will give its former students a 50 per cent cash refund and 50 per cent credit towards the fees of another course, if they do not get a job within nine months of completing post-graduate courses in business or law.

The for-profit university’s offer refund disappointed student’s tuition fees comes after it first offered tuition fee refunds in 2016 for graduates who failed to get a job after completing the University of Law’s legal practice course (LPC).

The university’s new guarantee now expands its original refund offer to graduates of its LLM Legal Practice (SQE1&2) and business courses, and their online equivalents.

The University of Law charges post-graduate students £17,500 in tuition fees for its LPC course, whilst an MBA course costs £24,000.

On its website, the University of Law said its refund offer reflects its confidence in the employability of its graduates. According to the university, 94 per cent of its graduates are in highly skilled occupations within 15 months of graduating.

In a statement, John Watkins, Director of Employability at The University of Law, said: “We were the first university to offer a money back Employment Promise in 2016 and this year, we are backing more of our students with an even bigger commitment by expanding the Employment Promise to other courses.”