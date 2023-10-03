The traditional financial system is broken – Bitcoin fixes this

To many, the Prime Minister’s recent Net Zero agenda speech is another masterclass in political doublespeak.

Speaking of shielding families from “unacceptable losses” it’s hard not to laugh in disbelief. The government’s liking for raising rates threatens most homeowners and renters. Fortunately, they’ve paused the rate hikes for now, but can they genuinely claim to safeguard the masses while implementing policies that directly undercut them?

Increasingly, it seems the government’s prime directive isn’t public welfare but maintaining its grip on power. It’s a grand puppet show, with the public as the unsuspecting audience.

Here, the promise of decentralised systems like Bitcoin enters the conversation.

While fiat money seems broken due to questionable governmental decisions, Bitcoin is an alternative, immune from political whims.

The flaws in our monetary system are the core of our problems. And like a worn-out rerun, the pattern has become predictable: roll out an agenda, leave the public confused with its arbitrary nature, and then pivot to the next ‘urgent’ matter without resolving the previous one. People striving for genuine change find themselves combating global challenges and local governmental agendas riddled with inconsistencies.

While it’s amusing to witness the government’s sudden policy U-turns—seemingly out of fear of electoral backlash—it’s infuriating to know the chaos they leave behind. Yes, some politicians, like Rishi Sunak, occasionally exhibit bursts of common sense, but will the government ever own up to the havoc they’ve wreaked?

Economically, the situation teeters on the edge of a cliff. The economy is flatlining with the threat of recession, escalating mortgages, and inflation’s silent assault on purchasing power.

Here again, the idea of Bitcoin as a potential economic stabiliser rears its head. Its decentralised nature offers an alternative to the traditional fiat systems that seem increasingly fragile.

The recent approval of the Online Safety Bill is an example of how the unqualified make knee-jerk decisions which cause more harm than good. Food banks swell, children go to school hungry, and the Bank of England seems to pretend they are helping. Why has no one questioned the economics that requires our government to ruin people’s lives, all in the name of reducing inflation, a problem they themselves cause?

The decentralised and transparent nature of Bitcoin provides a stark contrast to these opaque governmental operations. We need less government, not more. As hard-working people deal with these government-induced challenges, major banks and energy giants report obscene profits. The chasm between the haves and have-nots yawns ever wider, further fuelling the need to seek an alternative system.

It’s not just the prime minister and his government affecting people’s lives and pockets, but also Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London. Implementing ULEZ, a form of pollution tax that penalises drivers of older cars without providing credible alternatives for the public, highlights a glaring oversight.

This feels more like a flawed academic exercise than a robust economic strategy. Sunak is leaning on ULEZ as the Tories’ saving grace. As they flounder, the ULEZ debacle stands out as their best shot to reconnect with the British electorate and to edge out Labour in the upcoming campaigns.

Those in decision-making roles, supposedly the crème de la crème of academia, appear disconnected from ground realities. Misinformation reigns supreme, further driving a wedge between the government and the governed. And where does Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, fit into this jigsaw? The government’s clandestine money printing escapades – a root cause of inflation – are conveniently left out of public discourse. Instead, the narrative is one of “growth” – a gaslighting tactic that leaves citizens questioning their reality.

The government’s masquerade of working for the public good is wearing thin. A fresh, transparent, and holistic approach isn’t just desired, it’s demanded. In this era of fiscal uncertainty, the need for sound money, like Bitcoin, becomes ever more critical.

And one last thing… where does all our tax money go?