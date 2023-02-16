The Square Mile and Me: PwC chair Kevin Ellis on favourite city haunts and the pub he started his career in

Kevin Ellis

This week PwC’s chair and senior partner Kevin Ellis tells us the stories of his beloved City haunts, including the pub where he started his career and the spots he uses to lift his spirits.

What was your first job?

My first job was delivering double-glazing leaflets around Chingford in East London where I grew up. Pay was dependent on how many I posted. Aged 15 with naive confidence, I thought I’d be able to deliver far more than I could in reality. It was a good lesson that jobs aren’t always easy as they look and you can’t circumvent hard work.

When did you know this was the industry for you – and when did you know you might be good at it?

Initially it was all about getting a qualification – in my case accountancy – for job security as much as anything else. Once I started to see the variety of opportunities across the profession – different roles, projects, secondments and challenges – I realised it was for me.

Business restructuring, where I eventually ended up, suited my love of teamwork and problem solving. Working under pressure to secure a better future for a business can be tough but very satisfying. It depends on people with different skills working well together and bringing out the best in each other.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London…?

The mix of ancient and modern – whether that’s The Shard alongside the Tower of London, The National theatre’s contemporary take of Othello, or me talking to our school and graduate joiners! Diversity is really energising and it makes cities like London special.

The Shard

… and one thing you’d change?

Youth unemployment in London continues to be a challenge – despite businesses including PwC looking to build a pipeline of talent and recruit from a wider range of backgrounds. Improving access to opportunity is an issue close to my heart.

We’re working with universities and colleges including London’s Queen Mary University to create more affordable routes into work. It’s encouraging to see the increased focus on social mobility across the City through initiatives such as Progress Together, which is led by the City of London Corporation and is focused on improving socio-economic diversity in financial services. It’s a key role of businesses in the city.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I always look for the positives. I’ve been encouraged by recent economic data showing the downturn may be milder than feared, and also our 26th annual survey of 4,500 CEOs globally which ranked the UK the third most important country for investment. There is certainly no room for complacency – making the most of the people and technology to improve productivity will be critical.

Who’s the City or business figure you most admire

Matthew Warchus, artistic director of the Old Vic. While his job title and experience place him in the arts, the way he’s brought the theatre through the pandemic without government funding is testament to his business acumen. Big shows are big investments – making them a commercial success, attracting sponsors and as importantly an audience, is no easy feat.

Matthew Warchus (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

The City has a vested interest in supporting the theatre scene – it’s one of the other things that makes London special, attracting talent and tourists, which in turn supports our retail and hospitality sector. I really missed it during lockdown.

What’s your most memorable lunch, job interview or speech?

It’s often the unexpected that makes an event memorable, such as at a business lunch in Madrid when the King of Spain turned up. More recently I was introducing PwC’s Pantomime in the West End when the kids from the inner-city schools we’d invited started booing in true Panto style – perhaps I should have expected that! Now in its 36th year, our pantomime’s put together and performed by PwC people for charity and is definitely not something for the easily embarrassed.

You’re hosting a business lunch in the City. Where are we going?

Brigade Bar & Grill on Tooley St, near our More London office. As well as its great food and atmosphere, Brigade provides training to vulnerable young people or those that have fallen on hard times. We’re proud to have supported the social enterprise since it opened in 2011.

And where’s your favourite pub in the capital?

Anchor near London Bridge where I started work

The Anchor (Wikipedia/Author Ewan Munro from London, UK/Flickr/(CC BY-SA 2.0))

Where’s home during the week

Richmond, where I’ve lived for 20 years. I love being close to the buzz of city life but also the river, for walking Henry our dog, and the park where I go running with my mates on Saturday morning.

And where might we find you on a Saturday afternoon

With three teenage boys I’m usually on the touchline of a rugby or football pitch – cheering them or trying to stay dry and warm.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going?

I’d pick somewhere near the coast in the UK to hopefully guarantee my siblings and their families can also join us. Even if it’s a rural area, it’s not going to be a quiet holiday with my lot!

Quickfire round time!

Favourite….

Film – Schindler’s list

Book – To Kill a Mockingbird

Band, musician or artist – Billy Joel – I love the 80s

Coffee order – Black Americano

Newspaper 😉 I rotate them!