The Purists, Kiln Theatre, review: The first act will surprise and astound

The Purists plays at the Kiln Theatre until 21 December (Photo: Marc Brenner)

The Purists review and star rating: ★★★

There’s promise in newcomer playwright Dan McCabe’s writing in The Purists, and paired with Tom Piper’s intriguing set and Amit Sharma’s pacey direction, the first act has fist-clenching cannot-turn-away high stakes – it’s a shame the plot cannot hold firm long enough to do these characters, and their interesting set-up, justice.

The Purists premiered in Boston in 2019 under the direction of Billy Porter, of TV show Pose, lending it serious cache for its UK debut at the Kiln. You buy into it from the get-go: Lamont, an emcee, and Mr Bugz, a DJ, sit on the steps outside their New York apartment talking about the halcyon days of their youth, when fame made them relevant. Living upstairs is queer musical theatre lover Gerry, a privileged older white guy who puts his foot in it when it comes to sensitivities around race, but at other times the trio have the type of genial relationship and mutual respect that makes for insightful cross-cultural conversation. But when Mr Bugs tests his friendship with Gerry, both men are forced to refresh their perspectives about one another.

In a pivotal moment at the end of act one, Richard Pepple as Mr Bugs and Jasper Britton’s Gerry get some incredibly tense, touching and surprising moments of intimacy. Both talents give the script a belting good go, but after the revelations, McCabe doesn’t quite know what to do with his questioning men, and the story unravels quite drastically just when it was getting interesting.

Nonetheless, it’s an interesting first act, and kudos should also go to the two female rappers who platform more interesting social conversations in act two; both Tiffany Gray and Emma Kingston are arresting, and fun, to listen to.

The Purists plays at the Kiln Theatre until 21 December