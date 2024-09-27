The Penguin review: HBO batman spin-off series is criminally good



The streaming feeding frenzy that consumed Covid-era Hollywood may have died down, but studios still make big bets on familiar names. The latest is HBO’s The Penguin, a TV spin-off of 2022’s The Batman which continues the story of Oswald Cobb, played by Colin Farrell.

In the aftermath of the film’s events, Gotham City’s criminal underworld has a power vacuum after the death of mobster Carmine Falcone. Oswald, an underling trusted by Falcone but belittled by his successor, sees his chance to play the city’s big crime families against each other and seize the throne.



Commissioned for eight episodes that will lead to a planned Batman sequel, it echoes the style of a classic HBO drama. From the suggestion that Gotham City is located in New Jersey, to the Italian-American drawl Farrell uses, The Sopranos couldn’t have been far from the minds of the creators in this crime drama that packs a punch. It frames the future villain as almost Shakespearean, using his image as a tough but menial gangster to gloss over just how smart he is, scheming his way to the top.



It’s a terrific performance from Farrell, unrecognisable not only underneath a mountain of makeup, but in mannerisms that draw from mafia classics of the past. There’s a sneer at the end of every line that reminds you he’s not to be trusted, but you’re still willing him to outsmart his rivals. He has an endearing bond with Rhenzy Feliz as Vic, a street kid who works for Cobb; while Cristin Milioti is unnerving as Sofia Falcone, a descendant of Oswald’s old boss with a vindictive streak.



A comic book show for people who don’t like comic books, The Penguin uses the rich history of the Batman rogue’s gallery to make a spin-off that’s genuinely compelling, rather than just streaming content.



New episodes of The Penguin will air every week on Sky Atlantic and Now.