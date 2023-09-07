The Notebook: Dinesh Nayar says thank you for the music, in all its forms

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 25: Fans wear tribute costumes during Elton John’s final UK show, as the headline act on the Pyramid Stage on Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. The Glastonbury Festival of Performing Arts sees musicians, performers and artists come together for three days of live entertainment. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Notebook is where interesting people say interesting things. Today it’s Dinesh Nayar runs Creator Studio, a Stockholm-headquartered merch firm which is growing its presence in the capital.

London’s summer festival season, which is now gradually coming to an end, offers a chance to reflect on the capital’s special relationship with music. Each weekend across the summer months a tapestry of musical events have unfolded, attracting some of the biggest names in world music

to London’s parks and open spaces.

Globally recognised as a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, London’s festival season provides an avenue for people to come together and experience the storytelling power of music.

Notting Hill Carnival, which took place over the bank holiday weekend, is a prime example of London’s remarkable capacity to champion diversity through music, bringing together millions of Londoners in celebration of music, culture, arts and love.

Festivals are not only a fun and entertaining way to spend a day, but also play a pivotal and crucial role in advancing London’s growth as a multicultural city. Music festivals not only boost community pride but also serve as a means of introducing and educating individuals from diverse global backgrounds about different cultures; to lose them would be a travesty.

In amongst this paean to London’s music scene lies a more serious truth – that artists cannot access the funding that they once had. Initiatives such as Anna Wintour’s recently-announced ‘Vogue World’ are vital, and at a time where emerging artists are increasingly undercut and undervalued – they need all the help they can get. Preserving and promoting art and music shouldn’t be a luxury, it’s a necessity – and London’s festivals are testament to that.

Elevating artist-fan connections

With live music venues closing by the day, artists need to embrace innovative methods to engage their fan base. Participating in impromptu live music gatherings, audience meet-and-greet sessions and crafting unique merchandise all constitute a symbiotic avenue through which artists can establish connections with their supporters, with fans reciprocating by endorsing their favourite artists.

Brexit hurting British artists

A new report by the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) has revealed that British musicians are feeling the impact of Brexit, with continental gigs drying up.

Preserving London’s stature as a music hub, enriched by a multitude of emerging artists and talents that draw inspiration from across the globe, hinges upon our commitment to actively support and advocate for local artists. They need all the support they can get if the UK is to continue to be regarded as a global talent mint.

Do the Robot

Recently, there has been a furore about the role of AI in the music industry; artists are understandably concerned about how AI impersonations may infringe on their image and music.

Nonetheless, I am of the belief that technological advancements present artists with a continually expanding array of opportunities to connect with new audiences and existing fans. Whether through the staging of virtual live music experiences or the creation of limited-edition merchandise exclusively shared with their most dedicated top five per cent of listeners, the horizons opened by emerging technologies are boundless.

As change of any kind inevitably carries challenges, our survival as an industry hinges on our adaptability and capacity to confront inevitable transformations with a mindset geared toward solutions.

Near (London) Life…

Recently, I ventured outside of London to visit Castle Farm, a restaurant just south of Bath, which has had excellent reviews. I can add mine to that – I was blown away by the offering. Londoners are getting increasingly used to the idea that good restaurants can indeed be found outside the city, and this is certainly proof. If you’re planning a getaway in the West Country, make sure you stop by.

I’ve also been reading ‘Life 3.0’ by Max Tegmark. I might be biased as he’s part-Swedish, but it’s an excellent overview of AI’s potential to radically alter the world.