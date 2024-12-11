The Naked Truth

Stefano di Blasi created some of Italy’s most iconic wines, such as Solaia and Megan Markle’s favourite, Tignanello. Now he makes his own wines for Naked in Italy’s beautiful Tuscany

WHAT HAS TEAMING UP WITH NAKED WINES MEANT FOR YOU? I joined Naked Wines in 2013, and it completely changed my perspective on winemaking. Firstly, I was able to concentrate solely on making wines. Most importantly, however, I gained a better understanding of what Angels or wine lovers in general expect from a wine.



HOW DID YOU GET INTO WINE?

I’m the first in my family, although I grew up in a time where most local families had some vineyards, my uncle had some in the Chianti Classico area. During my childhood I used to pick the grapes, jump in the tank and drink litres of the grape juice. In 1997, following my degree in agriculture, I was fortunate enough to join Antinori, which I consider the most iconic winery in Italy.



WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE WINE MEMORY?

Years ago, a vertical tasting at Romanee Conti, where we went back to a 1967 La Tache, a wine that was not only still perfect but also really modern in its balance and elegance.



WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR BIGGEST CHALLENGE AS A WINEMAKER?

This is the job I’ve dreamed of doing, because every year brings a new story. You never grow tired or accustomed to it. The biggest challenge always lies in the next vintage. After more than 28 vintages, this past one has presented the most challenging conditions due to an unfortunately changing climate.



WHERE DO YOU CREATE YOUR WINES?

Winemaking is somewhat similar to cooking. You do it through your personal taste and your recollections of other incredible wines you’ve tasted. You create them through your mouth and your memories.



WHAT IS YOUR HOUSE STYLE?

As I winemaker and consultant who has worked all over Italy, I try to understand and respect the pure character of a place. In that sense my wine style is informal and without any overly complex structures.



HOW WOULD YOU LIKE YOUR WINES TO BE ENJOYED?

Wine should provide pleasure, whether it’s enjoyed with friends around a table or while reading a book in front of the fireplace. My father was born in Tunis from a Sicilian family and when I was a child my grandmother’s cous-cous was one of my favourite dishes. It goes perfectly with my Zibibbo Catarratto.



WHAT IS NEXT FOR YOU?

We all need to change our approach to agriculture. My next challenge will be guiding the wineries, where I serve as a consultant, towards more environmentally aware farming.



WHAT ARE YOUR HOPES FOR THE WINE INDUSTRY GOING FORWARDS?

I hope that wine can serve as a model to reconnect people with agriculture. This involves explaining that our daily food choices are agricultural acts, and it is everyone’s responsibility, where possible, to choose high-quality food from agroecological farming practices.



WHAT MAKES ITALIAN WINE SO SPECIAL?

It’s the link with local food and tradition. There is no other place in the world where such a variability in food and wine can be found from region to region.

