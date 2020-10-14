THE MARINE WORKS (ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT) REGULATIONS 2007 (as amended)

APPLICATION FOR: THAMES SIDE WEST – RIVER WALL WORKS

Notice is hereby given that Charles Calverley, Executive Director, Silvertown Homes Limited, 58 Old Compton Street, Soho, London, W1D 4UF, has applied to Marine Management Organisation, (“MMO”) for a marine licence to carry out a regulated activity under the Marine and Coastal Act 2009. The project requires an environmental impact assessment (“EIA”) consent and is subject to the requirement for an EIA under the Marine Works (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2007 (“the EIA Regulations”). An environmental statement has been prepared by the applicant.

The application is to create a new river edge along the entire 1,065m frontage of the proposed Thames Side West development, which will involve the installation of a new sheet piled wall, new outfalls and scour protection, creation of an intertidal planting area and other associated works. These works are part of a residential led mixed-use development proposal comprising the erection of new buildings ranging from 16 to 26 storeys to provide up to 5,000 residential units alongside ancillary residential facilities, flexible employment workspace, flexible retail floorspace, community and leisure floorspace, new public open space, new pedestrian and vehicle routes, accesses and amenity areas and basement level car park with integral servicing areas. The site is bounded to the east by the Siemens Crystal Building and the Royal Victoria Docks, the River Thames to the west, Canning Town, to the north, and a collection of industrial wharves to the south.

A copy of the application, environmental statement and other documents required by the EIA Regulations can be viewed on line in the MMO’s Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register) for a period of 42 days from the date of the first notice (1)

In light of the current public health situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) a hard copy of the application and supporting documents will not be available in a public place at this time.

If printed copies of the above documents are requested, a charge not exceeding reasonable copying costs may be payable.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

– Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER and accessing the ‘Public Representation’ section of case reference MLA/2019/00497;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

– By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

– By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

During the period of alternative working practices in relation to Covid-19, it is the MMO’s strong preference that representations are sent to us electronically, either to the MMO’s Public Register or via email.

In all cases, correspondence must:

– Be received within 42 days of the date of the first notice (1);

– Quote the case reference MLA/2019/00497; and

– include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

Representations received from members of the public will be dealt with in accordance with Schedule 5 of the EIA Regulations. Copies of written representations received by MMO will be sent to the applicant and may also be made publicly available. The MMO is an appropriate authority under the EIA Regulations. In determining the application, the MMO as appropriate authority will make the EIA consent decision for the project. The MMO will also make a decision whether to grant regulatory approval (for a marine licence) under Part 4 of the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009.

14/10/2020

