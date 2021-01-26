The chief executive of Peel Hunt called on “the lifeblood of the City” to return to offices after the pandemic, as the investment bank announced it is moving to a new building in Liverpool Street in a vote of confidence in London’s recovery.

Peel Hunt boss Steven Fine said that the firm – which allowed its employees to work from home during the Covid crisis – is “not in the business of making major decisions on short-term data”, referencing the idea that remote-working could become the new status quo.

“I firmly believe that London remains the greatest city in the world,” Fine said.

“But to heal the scars that the pandemic left behind, we need the lifeblood of the City – its workforce – to return to the office.

“To breathe life back into the restaurants, cafes, bars and shops that depend on them. To reconnect with one another, face to face.

“To share ideas and make new connections. And, ultimately, to drive the recovery that we all want to see.”

Peel Hunt has delivered on plans made in 2019 to relocate its London headquarters to 100 Liverpool Street in the Broadgate regeneration area following a period of rapid growth.

The office – developed by British Land – will be equipped with a recording studio for broadcast interviews and video production, a wellbeing room, adaptive sit/stand desks for all staff and a 110 seat auditorium to host client events.

It is also British Land’s first ultra-low carbon building, with 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources.

Fine added: “Our new office is a modern workspace for these modern times, that will be safe for our colleagues and clients to return to, which will allow our people to work more flexibly, collaborate more effectively, while supporting training, innovation and, importantly, our culture.”

