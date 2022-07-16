The latest tech to help you stay cool in the heat

Don’t suffer in silence – take the initiative in the battle against sunshine with these tech products to keep you cool even when temperatures soar up to 40 Celsius, like they might do next week.

Dyson Cool Tower Cooling Fan

Dyson’s Cooling Fan is the must-have chiller item this summer

Once known as the king of vacuum cleaners, Dyson has branched out to be the hippest name in hand-dryers and, importantly, fans. This tower fan will blow cold air all around your room and looks as cool as you’ll feel.

Yeti Tundra Ice Box

Yeti Ice Box

There are cooler boxes that will keep your beers cold for a few minutes, and then there are cooler boxes that you could hurl into the heart of the sun and still enjoy an ice-cool beverage. The Yeti Tundra is the latter, the pinnacle of the cooler-box world. £300

Cooks Professional Ice Maker

Whether it’s water in the morning or cocktails in the evening, putting some ice cubes in your drink is a must in weather like this. The Cooks Professional Ice Maker doesn’t require any plumbing and will give you a choice of ice cube size, somehow freezing your tap water in as little as six minutes. £146.99

SMEG Fridge

OK, so you’re unlikely to actually crawl inside one of these like a chilly sarcophagus, but Smeg rules the roost when it comes to statement fridge freezers, like this one in an orange so striking you could still see it in a blizzard. How to stay cool in the heat, in style. £1,799

Thermos Flask

Keeps hot things hot and cold things cold. The humble thermos flask is a classic in design and peerless in function. Load this up with icy cold liquid in the morning and it’ll still give you brain freeze in the middle of the afternoon. Classic. £23

Beurer LV 50 Fresh Breeze

This stylish portable Beurer fan is how to stay cool in the heat. It keeps you cool by evaporating cold water and blowing it about the place. With four hour’s use per charge, you can take it from desk to park to bedside table for all-day cooling. £56.99