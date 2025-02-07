The Last Leg maker looks to streamers amid declining linear TV industry

The Last Leg is made by Jack Dee’s production company.

The production company which makes The Last Leg is looking to partner with streaming giants amid the declining linear TV industry.

Open Mike Productions, which was co-founded by comedian Jack Dee and Addison Cresswell, also makes the likes of Live at the Apollo.

Previous shows have included Alan Carr Chatty Man and Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

The Last leg maker said its production turnover had fallen in the year by £2m to £7.9m “due to a reduced number of productions which is due to the reduced number of entertainment commissions across the industry”.

However, it added that it had “continued to perform to expectations and the directors are pleased with the level of profits for the financial year”.

In response to its falling revenue, Open Mike Productions said it is now “actively looking” for new opportunities with streamers such as YouTube.

Profit down at The Last Leg maker

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House for the year to 31 January, 2024, show that the firm’s total turnover declined from £11.5m to £9.2m in the 12 months.

Its pre-tax profit also fell from £907,726 to £422,319.

As well as regular TV shows, Open Mike Productions has produced comedy stand-up specials for the likes of Adam Hills, Romesh Ranganathan, Russel Kane, Michael McIntyre, Josh Widdicombe and Alan Carr.

Addison Cresswell, who Jack Dee set up the company with, died in 2013. His wife, Shelly, is a director of the business alongside Dee.

Cresswell was a top showbiz agent who represented the likes of Jonathan Ross and Michael McIntyre.