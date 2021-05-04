The Kingdom is secure: Two new ravens join Tower of London conspiracy

Should the ravens leave the Tower, so the Kingdom will fall – that’s the legend, at any rate.

But reassuringly it appears both the realm and indeed the City of London will endure at least a little longer with the arrival of two baby ravens at the Tower of London.

Both ravens were born during lockdown, as the Tower endured its longest closure since World War II.

Edgar is the first of the two birds, a male, named after Edgar Allan Poe.

But the Tower have asked for the public’s help in naming the second raven, a female – choosing between Matilda, Florence, Branwen, Bronte or Winifred in a poll on the Tower’s website.

There were fears that the obsidian-plumaged aviators might vacate the City’s environs as visitor numbers – and corresponding food – collapsed.

But the new arrivals to the conspiracy – the collective noun for ravens – should ensure that the monarchy will remain in place for some time yet.

Yeoman Warder Chris Skaife, Ravenmaster of the Tower of London, said: “We’re delighted to have two new chicks joining the raven community here at the Tower.

“There’s a lot of pressure when picking names for these famous feathered residents, so I hope that people around the world will help us to name our newest addition, and come and see them in person as they settle into their new home.’