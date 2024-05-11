‘The Italian Job’: Top London chefs join forces for Great Ormond Street Hospital fundraiser

Three top London chefs are set to join forces next week to rustle up an Italian feast as part of a fundraising dinner for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

The unforgettable four-course dinner will take place on Wednesday 22nd May from 6:30pm at Theo Randall at The InterContinental.

The three world-renowned chefs, Theo Randall, Francesco Mazzei and Jacob Kenedy, have been delivering some of London’s finest Italian food for two decades, and each course at ‘The Italian Job’ dinner is set to showcase the very best seasonal produce and each chef’s signature cooking style.

Chef Patron Theo Randall will kick things off with bruschetta and focaccia and an Insalata di Granchio, a Devon crab salad with shaved fennel, radicchio, dandelion and Sicilian lemon mayonnaise, before diners journey to the southern region of Calabria with Brown Butter Tortelli with ‘nduja, burrata, broad beans and peas from Francesco Mazzei. The secondi course comes from Jacob Kenedy, Chef Patron of Bocca di Lupo, with a Tuscan sharing dish of Tagliata of British rare breed beef; white beans all’uccelletto and potatoes braised with cavolo nero. Finishing off the menu will be a Torta Sacripantina, a Genovese sponge cake with maraschino cherries, zabaglione cream and dark chocolate sorbet from Theo, traditionally from Genoa.

Each course will be paired perfectly with a range of regional Italian wines.

After dinner, diners can partake in a grand charity auction to raise further funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital, with outstanding prizes on offer, including a one-night stay at InterContinental London Park Lane, masterclasses with the chefs themselves, as well as dinner for two at the participating restaurants.

The four-course dinner with matched wines is priced at £150pp with all profits being donated to the charity, along with all proceeds from the auction.

Book your space here.