The Inaugural Peer2Peer Finance Awards!

The inaugural Peer2Peer Finance Awards take place on Tuesday 6 December 2022 at the Hurlingham Club in London, commemorating the best platforms, individuals and service providers in the peer-to-peer lending sector.

The awards are being held by Peer2Peer Finance News magazine, the UK’s only title dedicated by the peer-to-peer lending industry.

Here’s what you need to know…

The Shortlist

The shortlist has recently been unveiled for the awards, recognising fintechs from the open banking, payments and software space; law firms and business advisory firms; and a wide variety of peer-to-peer lending platforms.

The Judging Panel

Find out more about the panel of judges – former RateSetter boss Rhydian Lewis, Innovate Finance chief executive Janine Hirt and Neil Faulkner, chief executive and head of research at 4th Way – who assessed all submissions alongside P2PFN’s editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth and contributing editor Kathryn Gaw.

On the Night

Venue: The Hurlingham Club, Ranelagh Gardens, London SW6 3PR

6.30pm: Drinks reception

7.15pm: Welcome speech

7.30pm: Gala dinner and awards ceremony

10.30pm: Awards finish

12.00pm: Carriages

Dress code: Black tie

The Awards Coverage

The awards will be covered in Peer2Peer Finance News (both print and online) and London business newspaper City AM.

“The Peer2Peer Finance Awards will be the first time that the industry has had a dedicated awards event,” said Peer2Peer Finance News founder and editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth.

“It’s about time we celebrate the industry’s achievements and the contribution it has made to the wider finance ecosystem. Peer-to-peer lending platforms have supported individuals, businesses and housebuilders throughout the pandemic while providing much-needed diversification to investors’ portfolios at a time of extreme market volatility.

“With less than four weeks to go, we’re incredibly excited about the awards, and encourage all stakeholders to attend.”

