The gloves are on! Lord Mayor and Ricky Hatton to appear at City boxing night

The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Alastair King, will be competing on a night of London-New York boxing

The Lord Mayor of the City of London is swapping his robes for boxing gloves and stepping inside the ring for a celebration of the sport featuring former world champion Ricky Hatton and promoter extraordinaire Barry Hearn.

The Lord Mayor, Alderman Alastair King, will take on a mystery American opponent in an exhibition bout to bring down the curtain on a night of transatlantic white-collar boxing action at the Guildhall on Wednesday 8 October.

Boxers from the London Fire Brigade, selected by respected amateur boxing club Fitzroy Lodge, will take on their counterparts from the New York City Fire Department in six fights at the exclusive event in the heart of the Square Mile.

Two-weight world champion Hatton, former fighter Michael Watson and Hearn, whose Matchroom business is a major player in boxing, snooker and darts, will all receive the Freedom of the City of London on the night.

“I am delighted to host the Lord Mayor’s Fire Fight Night in Guildhall,” said the Lord Mayor, 56.

“For one night only, the historic Guildhall will provide the stage for an electrifying showdown between London and New York’s fire fighters finest amateur boxers, all in support of transformative community initiatives and Fire Fighters Charities.

“Boxing is one of my passions and I cannot wait to venture into the ring myself! In fact, this will be the first time the Lord Mayor of London has seen active combat whilst in office since the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381!”

Hatton and Hearn on Freedom of City honour

As well as live boxing, the Lord Mayor’s Fire Fight Night will feature a black-tie dinner and charity auctions. Attendees are expected to include politicians and leading figures from both the City and Wall Street. Tables and individual tickets are available to buy.

“I’m absolutely chuffed to bits to be given the Freedom of the City of London – it’s a real honour and something I never imagined happening to me,” said Hatton, who this month announced plans for a comeback.

“London’s always held a special place in my heart and been the location for many of my fights, most memorably when I won the WBU light welterweight world title at Wembley conference centre against Tony Pep, so to be recognised like this means a lot.”

Hearn, 77, said he was “absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured” to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

“It’s a privilege I’ll cherish,” he added. “I’m also incredibly excited about the Lord Mayor’s Appeal Fight Night – a fantastic evening of sport and fundraising in the heart of London, bringing people together for a great cause.”

To attend or support the cause visit: www.ldn-v-nyc.com