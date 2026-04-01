The evolving world of whisky investment

Proof 8 is a blockchain-backed, digital platform that digitises cask management

Whisky has moved well beyond its niche collector roots. A decade of rapid growth, driven by online auctions and rising interest in alternative investments, has brought new global audiences into Scotland’s heritage drinks sector.

While the market has recently shown signs of cooling, commentators in the industry point out that the shift feels more like a period of adjustment than decline, with demand consolidating around quality, rarity, and transparency.

The new auctioneers

While auctions were once secretive worlds behind closed doors, they are now public and global, existing primarily online. One of the first to offer international, digital-first services was Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer, a platform bringing everything from vintage bottles to casks and inaugural releases from young distilleries to the market.

Since their 2013 launch, they have sold over 750,000 lots to whisky lovers in over 80 countries. Today, bottles continue to break records on auction platforms, despite the generally acknowledged shifts in the market –a single bottle of Samaroli Tormore 1966 Matured in Sherry Wood recently shot up in value from £15,000 to £20,000.

This points to a market that still sees demand for genuinely scarce collectible items: Samaroli is renowned for the winning combination of liquid quality, Italian design and scarcity.

Combatting scandalous traders

Serious cases of cask fraud have rocked the industry over the last year – with BBC Disclosure’s ‘Hunting the Whisky Bandits’ taking the story of those defrauded to screen and radio. Beyond the immediate financial impact, these scandals have also exposed deeper structural weaknesses in how casks are bought, sold, and tracked.

Potential investors are now asking wider questions about trust and the suitability of existing structures in the whisky industry of today, in an increasingly investment-driven market.

Read more The Cotswolds Distillery: Defining the brand of English whisky

In response, expectations are shifting across the board. Industry players are grappling with how to ensure transparency, accountability, and verifiable provenance are maintained and communicated. After all, if trust in whisky fails, it will affect all areas of spirits businesses, from auction houses to distilleries themselves, retail and even tourism.

“The cask ownership space has a toxic combination of little to no regulation and a legacy paper-based system,” explained Proof 8 COO Stuart Maxwell. Proof 8 is a blockchain-backed, digital platform that digitises distillery and warehouse management, enabling traceability all the way from grain to bottle.

For investors, the security of digital deeds that can track cask ownership makes the space far safer. Looking forward, Maxwell is clear on the need for such technology to be embraced by the whisky industry: “Providing transparency and authenticity is absolutely a must have for luxury products.”

The value of responsibility

While the stereotypical whisky investor still conjures a certain image, the reality is shifting – a younger, more values-driven audience is entering the space. Young adults are more keenly interested in investment than previous generations – research by Stratiphy shows nearly half of under 35s have invested recently, while under a quarter of over 55s have done the same. Considering this group also reports the environment and sustainability as a priority, it makes sense for distilleries to showcase green credentials.

Fife distillery InchDairne recently achieved B Corp status, becoming one of a growing number of newer, environmentally focused distilleries to take the step. “This isn’t about claiming to be ‘the most sustainable’,” commented Managing Director Scott Sneddon. “It’s about being accountable. Scotch whisky has a future only if it evolves responsibly, and B Corp gives us the tools to do that.”

Beyond Scotland, distilleries in so-called ‘New World Whisky’ regions such as the Nordics are also driving values-focused, transparent production forward. Copenhagen Distillery is one such name – producing 100% organic whisky, powered by wind turbines and solar panels, their whisky is in high demand on the luxury market.

For an industry built on heritage, the path forward is going to be one of great balance. Distilleries must keep a sense of their heritage in order to stay true to themselves, while also evolving with integrity, or risk losing the very trust that underpins the value of whisky.