The City View: US and UK boycott Russian oil, and Susannah Streeter and Michael Hewson on inflationary pressure

By:

Today Andy Silvester sits down for a chat with Hargreaves Lansdowns’ Susannah Streeter and CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson. They discuss trading being suspended on the London Metal Exchange after a record price spike in nickel; the Bank of England assessing inflationary pressures; and a whole mélange of financial woes for Brits as energy bills, taxes, and shop prices are set to increase.

Andy also goes through the headlines: the US and the UK have boycotted Russian oil; Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley has warned that an increase in energy bills is “almost innevitable”; and “challenges and difficulties” remain at fashion retailer Boohoo following ethical breaches in its supply chain during the 2020 Covid lockdown.

